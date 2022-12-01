Face detection facility launched for attendance in GCC

CHENNAI: A release from the Greater Chennai Corporation stated that in order to ensure timely attendance records of civic body employees, steps are being taken to record attendance using biometrics in Greater Chennai Corporation.

The biometric attendance registration system is already being followed in all the zones where sanitation work is being carried out.

Accordingly, steps have been taken to register the employee's attendance using this biometric system using face detection and the system has been currently installed at 315 locations, including 10 in head office, 200 in ward offices, 20 in parking lots and 5 in other places. The attendance of employees in these offices is being registered by biometric system.

Apart from this, 194 machines have been procured and installed in urban primary health centers and urban social welfare centers for biometric attendance.

At least 14,897 persons, including officers and employees, are working under the Greater Chennai Corporation.