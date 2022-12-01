Class 5 girl died in road accident near Padappai

CHENNAI: A Class 5 girl died in a road accident while on her way to school near Padappai on Thursday.

The deceased, Shirstheka (10) of Mannivakkam, was studying in a private school in Padappai and every day her mother Nishanthi would drop her at the school on her scooter. On Thursday morning, while they were on the Vandalur-Walajabad road near Karasangal a bus belonging to a private company rammed into the scooter. On the impact, both of them fell on the road and the bus ran over Shirstheka. Police said Nishanthini escaped with minor injuries, but her daughter was rushed to the Chromepet GH in an ambulance, but she was declared brought dead. The Guduvanchery traffic police who visited the spot registered a case and a search is on to nab the bus driver who is missing.