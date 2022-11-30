Use multi level car parking facility at airport from Dec 4

CHENNAI: The much-awaited and delayed Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) at the Chennai International Airport will be inaugurated on December 4.

The MLCP will be a major infra boost for the airport which boast of multimodal connectivity, the first in India with expansive road, rail network and exclusive direct link to metro rail.

It’s built on the existing airport parking lot with 2.5 lakh sq ft built up area, flanking the airport metro station as East and West MLCP. It can accommodate 2,150 cars and is expected to decongest the terminal arrival & pick up zones. The east MLCP’s 750-plus car park slots and the west will accommodate the rest (1,400-plus), and two wheelers as well.

The six-storeyed structure has mechanised parking slots, EV charging stations and other spacious commercial amenities including multiplexes (5 screens), food courts, retail shops, children’s engagement zones, and restaurants.

The MLCP will also have Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations. You can pre-book the EV slots and make payments on the app, which will be functional soon.