Two-year-old child run over by car in farmhouse near Chennai

CHENNAI: A two-year-old girl child was run over by a car in a farmhouse in Walajabad, near Chennai on Monday evening.

The deceased child was identified as M Kaavya, the youngest daughter of Moorthy and Kanniyammal.

The couple stayed with their two children at a farmhouse in Walajabad for the past one year and were working as caretakers. The owner of the farmhouse, Duraishankar stays in Chennai and shuttles between his Chennai residence and the farmhouse often.

On Monday evening, around 6.30 pm. Duraishankar had asked Moorthy to accompany him to the town, to which the latter told that he had work to take care of and went on to work. Duraishankar who reversed the vehicle without noticing the child playing behind the vehicle, ran over her, according to the complaint filed by the child’s father.

The child was taken to a hospital nearby, where she was declared brought dead. On information, Walajahbad police secured the child’s body and sent it to government hospital for post mortem.

Walajahbad Police have registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) and are investigating.