Sewage overflows after SWD works plague Ambattur streets

CHENNAI: The continuous overflow and stagnation of sewage irk residents of Thiruvalluvar Street and Ambedkar Street in Ambattur as the local body authorities failed to give a drainage connection in the locality. Though there were several complaints to the ward councillor and concerned officials, no steps were taken. Residents stated that if the situation remains the same, they would stage a protest.

“Earlier, the sewage water used to flow through the existing storm water drains (SWD), after the civic body authorities constructed the new drains in the locality. The sewage flow got reversed and started to overflow, which led to stagnation on the street,” said S Jayakumar, a resident of Ambattur.

He added, “The prior reason for such a situation is that the concerned department failed to give drainage connections in the area. Over 50 households are affected due to the drainage water stagnation at Thiruvalluvar Street and Ambedkar Street.”

The stagnating sewage water on the streets has led to an increase in the mosquito menace and the residents are affected by several health issues, including dengue and malaria recently.

The overflowing sewage makes the situation worse in the locality, as it contaminates groundwater, which is not suitable for drinking and domestic purposes. At times, the entire area stinks due to the stagnated drain water.

“Almost every day, we call the zonal office and nobody bothered to visit the place. We have been tired of complaining to the corporation zonal officials and councillors in the last two weeks. We are forced to keep our doors and windows closed fearing mosquito breeding in the locality,” said Shanthi, another resident of Ambattur.

Residents stated that they raised a complaint to the ward councillor and the conservancy workers removed the garbage. But, they failed to drain the stagnated drainage water and give connection to the households in the streets.

The zonal corporation official did not respond to the calls made by DT Next.