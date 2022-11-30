HC refuses to quash detention of Rowdy Baby Surya under Goondas Act

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to quash the detention order of the Coimbatore City Police commissioner to detain social media star Rowdy Baby Surya aka Subbulakshmi and her friend Sikkandar alias Sikka under the Goondas Act.

The bench of Justice PN Prakash and RMT Teekaa Raman simply adjourned the matter after reviewing the social media videos of Surya and her aid. According to the judges, the videos released by the accused were shocking in nature and it seems a prima facie case.

Additional PP Muniyapparaj submitted the videosof Subbulakshmi and informed the court that the judges can take a call after having a look at the contents of the accused.

The judges observed that they could not pass any order as of now and adjourned the matter for six weeks. In February, the accused were detained under Goondas Act after their arrest in a case filed for verbally harassing another woman YouTuber.

Therefore, the accused approached the HC to quash their detention under the Goondas Act.