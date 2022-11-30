Former cop, youngster killed in road accidents in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 44-year-old woman, a former cop, died in a road accident near Retteri on Tuesday after her bike was hit by an unidentified vehicle. The victim was identified as M Kavitha. Police said that she last served as a constable at Rajamangalam police station and was dismissed from service in 2017.

On Tuesday evening, she was travelling on a two-wheeler from Kolathur. As she reached a bridge at Retteri, an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit her and fled, according to personnel with the Madhavaram Traffic Investigation Wing.

Police said that Kavitha was killed on the spot. Police moved her body to the government hospital for postmortem.

In another accident in the city, R Vigneshwaran (27), son of a sub-inspector of police, died in a road accident on Monday after a speeding two-wheeler rammed into his bike near Anna Nagar.

A girl who was travelling along with him fractured her left leg, police said. The driver of the speeding bike, R Pawan Kumar (22), a final-year engineering student, was severely injured and was sent to a government hospital for treatment.

Early Wednesday morning, Pawan Kumar was declared brain dead. Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation wing registered a case and are investigating. Both the riders were wearing helmets, police said.