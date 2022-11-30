DPI campus will be named after Prof. Anbazhagan: TN govt

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced that the DPI campus of the Tamil Nadu School Education Department will be named after Professor Anbazhagan.

To honor the centenary memory of DMK senior leader Prof. Anbazhagan, CM Stalin has declared that a statue of DMK senior leader Prof. Anbazhagan will be erected on the DPI campus of the Tamil Nadu School Education Department and the campus will be renamed as the "Professor Anbazhagan Education Complex". The best schools will also receive an award in Prof. Anbazhagan's honour.

A press release issued by the Tamil Nadu government said, "To celebrate the centenary of Professor Anbazhagan, who contributed greatly to the education development of Tamil Nadu and was a great educator, the government announced the implementation of a massive project called Professor Anbazhaganar's School Development Project in five years with an estimated budget of Rs. 7500 crores for the development of the school education sector. Approximately 1400 crore rupees had been allocated for the current year."

"Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced an additional allocation of Rs 1,400 crore for various construction and maintenance works in the current year due to the increase in student enrollment in government schools as a result of the various teacher and student welfare initiatives undertaken by the government."

"A statue of Professor Anbazhagan will be built on the DPI campus, where the School Education Department of the Tamil Nadu Government is located, to mark the centennial of the professor. The complex will then be called as the "Professor Anbazhagan Education Complex," it said.

"The finest schools that exhibit comprehensive progress in teaching and learning, teacher skill development, leadership, and student development will also get an award in the name of the professor." it stated