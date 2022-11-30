Dine in class: Tableware exhibition in the city

Eeshaan Kashyap, a Delhi-based culinary curator and founder of Tablescape, is organising a one-day exhibition ‘Tablescape by Eeshaan’ featuring a variety of their tableware and decor and design pieces. After being in the food and beverage industry for the last 15 years, Eeshaan felt he wanted to broaden his horizons and contribute to art and design elements of dining and began conceptualising restaurants.

Speaking to DT Next he says, “We do all of our products in-house in Delhi. The products range from brass, copper, and even nickel which is unusual. We work with a lot of techniques of ceramics and have a versatile contemporary style to our products.”

Talking about the exhibition he says, “We are going to be displaying a series of our unique products from tableware, vases, decor and other specially crafted items. In the Tribal Raw collection, we have objects in carved wood, woven bamboo, beaten brass, smoked terracotta, and obvara pottery. Under the Minimal Pure collection, we have JapIndi (Japan and India) which combines the styles of the two countries in one.

“We also have a Korean moon jar made from nickel and is sliced in 1/2. I love taking something conventional and turning it into something unconventional and useful; that’s my basic style.”

The exhibition is taking place at The Folly, Amethyst today from 4 pm to 9 pm.