Vaccinating women with HPV shots reduces cervical cancer, say experts

CHENNAI: Oncologists say that cervical cancer is the most preventable of all cancers, and yet it’s the second most common cancer in women in India, accounting for 10% of all cancers.

Recently, government doctors requested the State government to vaccinate all women aged 10-20 years with HPV shots to reduce the prevalence of cervical cancer.

The Human Papilloma Virus plays a very important role in causing cervix cancer, though most women infected with this virus will not develop cancer. It can be sexually transmitted, and therefore cervix cancer is more common in sexually active women.

“Poor hygiene also contributes to the spread of virus. Women who have social hurdles in maintaining hygiene in the genital area, and those with lack of awareness, particularly in rural areas, are also at higher risk,” stated Dr MA Raja, director of oncology services, MGM Healthcare. “In early stages, there may be no symptoms. Later, pain during intercourse, bleeding or foul-smelling discharge, pelvic pain, bleeding after intercourse or between menstrual cycles, urinary symptoms like frequency or pain, may occur.”

Treatment can involve surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. “In recent years, two other modalities of therapy – targeted, and immunotherapy have also become available, for more advanced stages of the disease. Early cervix cancer has a cure rate of more than 90%,” he added.

PAP smear done once every 3 years, starting from age of 21 upwards, can detect the disease at precancerous stage.

“Vaccination can help to reduce the risk of HPV infection, and therefore the cancer. We’ve requested the State government to administer the vaccine to targetted masses within 10-20 age group to reduce cervical cancer prevalence by a high percentage. Not many are aware of the vaccine, and accessibility is limited,” said Dr R Shanthi, senior consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist.