Postgraduate hand surgery seats accredited at Stanley Medical College

CHENNAI: The National Medical Commission has accredited two postgraduate hand surgery super speciality degree seats to the Government Stanley Hospital from this academic year. Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the seats at the hospital on Tuesday.

The Health Minister said that the hospital stands as the first ever Government College Hospital to get MCh seats exclusively for hand surgery in the country. The hospital has a renowned name for the Plastic Surgery department as it has done India's first successful hand transplant surgery in 2018.

As many as 4,09,527 hand surgeries have been done at the hospital so far. At the inaugural ceremony, three patients who underwent hand surgeries and a patient who went through a hair transplant in the hospital shared their experiences.

The Health Minister commissioned the renovated 100-year-old hospital administrative wing as part of the event at Rs 25 lakh. An antibiotic policy booklet for the year 2022-2023 devised by the microbiology department of the hospital was also released commemorating 'Antimicrobial Awareness Week'. The minister had already stated that antibiotic resistance is emerging as a challenge for the treatment of various diseases and it can be overcome by taking efforts together collaboratively. The minister also participated in the white coat ceremony held for the first-year MBBS students at the hospital.