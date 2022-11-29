Permission granted to set up free WiFi in Marina beach

CHENNAI: The civic body on Tuesday granted permission to set up Wifi facilities in certain areas of Marina beach where more people gather.

The plan for setting up free Wifi by the Greater Chennai Corporation is under discussion with C-Fibre Communication Private Limited. The free wifi will be beneficial for students and tourists.

Wifi facility will be available for free use by public at all times. Before using the facility, small duration videos promoting tourism will be played. The ISP Server Equipment and Antenna in Corporation buildings and poles for free wifi service will be set up, said a resolution passed in the council meet.

An advertisement board containing the information about Wifi and logo of Chennai Corporation and the company will be set up. Permission has also been sought to mount these billboards on streetlights and poles in Chennai. At least 4 devices will be set up and permission has been granted to install the equipment and take necessary cables underground.

The service shall be terminated in the event if GCC wishes to terminate this service at any time.