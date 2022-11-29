Online registration for SRMJEEE 2023 commences

CHENNAI: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), begins the online registration process for B.Tech entrance exam, SRMJEEE 2023 (SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination).

Qualifying in SRMJEEE provides entry to all the campuses of SRMIST located at Kattankulathur (Main Campus), Ramapuram, Delhi – NCR, Vadapalani and Tiruchy, SRM University, Sonepat– Haryana and SRM University, Andhra Pradesh.

Admissions to B.Tech programme is only through the common entrance exam, SRMJEEE 2023, which will be held through Remote Proctored Online Mode in 3 phases during the months of April, June and July.

Many top-notch companies from various domains consistently visit the campus and absorb SRM students.