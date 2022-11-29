Man separated from wife, poisons children; attempts suicide

CHENNAI: A man, separated from his wife allegedly attempted to kill his two children by giving them a drink sedated with poison while the two children visited his house in Triplicane on Sunday. Later, he too attempted suicide. The man identified as S Vijaykumar, lived at Mohammed Street in Triplicane. He got married to V Pavithra, 35, seven years ago and the couple have two daughters V Jiya and V Jenisha aged 6 and 4. Vijayakumar is under medication and whenever he misses taking the medicine, he becomes cranky. A divorce case is pending in court and as per court directions, the children spends the weekends with the father. On Sunday night, Vijayakumar mixed insect repellent with milk and gave it to his daughters and he too consumed the same. On Monday morning, Vijayakumar’s father found him and the two girls unconscious and moved them to a hospital. Triplicane police were informed of the incident and took statements from the elder daughter, Jiya, who is out of danger. Jenisha and Vijayakumar are in serious condition.