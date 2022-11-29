Ma Su gets stuck inside lift at Stanley, rescued by workers

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian who attended a inauguration ceremony Stanley Medical College and Hospital this morning, was trapped in one of the lifts.

According to a Malai Malar report, the minister was in a lift in the surgery department building, and was using the lift to reach the third floor. He took the elevator along with some officials and doctors from the first floor and the lift suddenly stopped between the 2nd and 3rd floors.

This created a chaos in the building and later he was rescued through the emergency exit route of the lift.