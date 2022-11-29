LTTE man arrested with Satellite phone, convicted

CHENNAI: A LTTE cadre, who was arrested with Satellite phone in the year 2010 after he vanished from Mandapam camp during 1998-99, was convicted for 12 years imprisonment, on different counts, by a court in Tambaram on Monday.

A well trained LTTE Tiger, Krishnalingam, now in his early forties, also used passports with names of Vendhan, Ramesh and Saravanan.

He had been actively pursuing LTTE goals before the fall of the banned outfit in the year 2009, and had been in touch with foreign contacts when he was underground. He reached India in 1998 posing as a refugee, but soon vanished from there.

He was also allegedly involved in arranging boats for Sri Lankan refugees to cross sea to reach Australia. He was also in possession of some government office seals when he was arrested.

After coming out of bail following his arrest in the year 2010, Krishnalingam again vanished from police radar.

When he was arrested then in the year 2010, police seized a satellite phone, 9 cell phones, a laptop, an Indian driving license from his room in Madambakkam.

Few months ago he was again arrested by Q branch sleuths and the case trial was going on at the court of magistrate S Sahana.

The court convicted the LTTE man for 3 years for possession of a Satellite phone, which is banned in India, 3 years for cheating, 2 years for creating fake documents, 2 years for forgery and another 2 years for readying government seal for fake use. He will undergo imprisonment concurrently.