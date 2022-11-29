HC moved for removing Ravi from post of TN Governor

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam functionary has approached the Madras High Court seeking an order to remove former IPS officer RN Ravi from the post of Tamil Nadu Governor.

M Kannadasan, a president of TPDK Kancheepuram district, has filed this petition. The main ground raised by the petitioner in his affidavit was that Ravi has been appointed as the chairman of Auroville Foundation by the Union Government in 2021 for a period of four years which is completely against Article 158 (2) of the Constitution of India as the governor shall not hold any other office of profit.

Kannadasan prayed for a direction in the nature of a writ calling upon Governor Ravi to show cause under what authority of law he is holding the office of the Governor of Tamil Nadu and pass such further or other orders and thus render justice.

“As per Section 13 of the Auroville Foundation Act, 1988, the chairman is entitled to salary and other allowances and also service conditions such as leave, pension, provident fund, and other matters. Hence it is an office of profit. Therefore, Ravi cannot continue the post of Governor as he is holding another office of profit,” the petitioner’s affidavit read.

He further submitted that as Ravi violated Article 158 (2) of the Constitution of India, he is liable to be removed from the office of the Governor of Tamil Nadu.

“Ravi accepted an office entitled to him for salary and other allowances, he suffers disqualification and he is not entitled to continue in the office of the Governor of Tamil Nadu anymore,” the petitioner added.

The matter has been numbered by the High Court registry and soon to be heard by the court.