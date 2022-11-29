Gang escapes with 70 sovereign gold jewellery from techie’s house

CHENNAI: Police are on the search for an unidentified gang that broke into the house of a techie in West Mambalam and decamped with more than 70 sovereigns of gold jewellery. Surya Narayanan, who works with an IT company left home on November 25 with the family for a vacation. When the house help came to the house, she found the front door broken open and alerted the house owner. Subsequently, local police were alerted after which personnel from Ashok Nagar police station visited the house and conducted investigations. Preliminary investigations have revealed that about 70 sovereign gold jewellery and other valuable articles were stolen from the house. Police have taken fingerprints from the scene and are also perusing CCTV footage from the neighbourhood to ascertain the identity of the suspects.