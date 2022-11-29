Duo beats platform dweller to death over partner issue ; held

CHENNAI: Guindy Police on Sunday arrested two persons for the murder of a ragpicker sleeping on the sidewalks near Five Furlong Road in Velachery. The arrested persons were identified as M Pandian (32) of Nochikuppam and M Baskar (42) of Teynampet. On Sunday morning, police were informed about a man lying unconscious with blood injuries after which he was moved to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Preliminary investigations revealed that he was beaten to death. The deceased, K Karthik (28) was a ragpicker. Investigations revealed that the wife of one of the accused, Pandian got separated from him and was living with the victim. Irked over this, Pandian and his friend plotted to attack him and beat him up with a wooden log and also inflicted cut injuries. Guindy police arrested the two of them. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.