Courts should conduct speedy trial in corruption cases: HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court observed that all the courts should give preference to corruption cases filed against public servants and the judicial officers are bound to proceed with the trial without granting any unnecessary adjournments in corruption cases.

“As per the status report, a large number of cases i.e., nearly about 1153 cases, are pending from the year 2011 to 2021. If the trial is allowed to go on in this manner, this court is afraid that all these cases will end in vain without any fruitful results. The very purpose and object of the Prevention of Corruption Act will be defeated,” Justice SM Subramaniam held.

The judge further held that the large-scale corrupt activities are in the public domain. “Public Servants are of the opinion that they can escape from the clutches of the Prevention of Corruption Act since the proceedings are kept pending for years together without any progress,” the judge added.

The high court also pointed out that adjournments in corruption cases are granted in a mechanical way. “Whenever an adjournment is sought for by either of the parties, then reasons must be recorded for the grant of adjournments. Contrarily, adjournments are granted in a mechanical manner, which can never be appreciated, and therefore, the courts have to be cautious while granting adjournments,” Justice Subramaniam added.

The judge passed these directions on disposing of a petition filed by V Annadurai. The petitioner who was a TNSTC bus conductor sought direction to quash a show-cause notice issued against him in a corruption charge. As the case is pending before the courts for the past 19 years, the judge directed the departmental disciplinary committee to complete the proceedings within three weeks.