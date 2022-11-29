Cops tracked me via WhatsApp call log: YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar

CHENNAI: Youtuber and political commentator ‘Savukku’ Shankar, who was recently granted conditional bail in four cases registered by the Cyber Crime wing of Chennai Central Crime Branch, appeared for the investigation at the Vepery Police Commissioner's office in Chennai.

"Jail has given me courage. Those actions will reflect my impact. They tracked me through a WhatsApp call log. All the police officers and senior officials who spoke to me have been questioned by the Additional DGP of Intelligence," he told reporters.

He added, "I have received information that the Chennai police and the State Intelligence Department are using this WhatsApp call log to find out who is talking against the DMK government, who is giving them information, and who is exchanging information."