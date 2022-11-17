'Savukku' Shankar released on conditional bail in contempt case

CHENNAI: The Egmore sessions court has granted conditional bail to YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar on cases relating to CB-CID and cyber crime.

Upon granting bail, he was ordered not to discuss the cases in public fora he sought bail from.

Shankar was ordered to be jailed for 6 months on September 15 for making slandering remarks against the judiciary by the Madurai bench of Madras High Court.

The Supreme Court was moved seeking an interim stay on the court's order. When it was expected that he would be released on November 11 after the Supreme Court order, he was again arrested under four cases pertaining to 2020 and 2021 by the Cybercrime and CB-CID cops.

Following the arrest, Shankar was granted bail by the Egmore sessions court on condition that he doesn't discuss about the cases.