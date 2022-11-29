CMRL likely to drop four stations from phase II plan

CHENNAI: Learning lessons from its experience of operating services in the first phase, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is planning to drop four proposed stations from the second phase. Sources said the Metro Rail stations at Meenakshi College, Doveton, Foreshore Estate, and Thapalpetti would be scrapped from the project, and cited patronage, traffic study, and cost-cutting behind considering this.

Speaking to DT Next, an official with CMRL said it has already received approval for the construction of these stations in phase-II. “However, after ascertaining aspects such as patronage, traffic study, the distance between two proposed stations and resultant cost cutting, we are rationalising these four stations in phase II construction,” the official said.

These factors were considered with the benefit of hindsight with regard to the first phase of the network. Explaining this, the official said rationalising and timely modifications in project design of phase-I could have helped take the decision to scrap some of the stations. “For instance, Arumbakkam Metro station could have been avoided considering other bigger stations nearby,” the official pointed out.

Such realisations have now helped CMRL to deliberate carefully on the number of stations, parking space, stretches and other such details to mull optimising many aspects in Metro phase-II construction.

“With the detailed project report (DPR) and experts’ study, we are currently planning to rationalise only these four stations. The discussions on scrapping Meenakshi College, Doveton, and Thapalpetti stations was taken up due to cost cutting and patronage,” noted the CMRL official, adding that in the case of Foreshore Estate, the proposed station is not in proper alignment.

“Also, it will be difficult to get environmental approval for the station, as it is within the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ),” the official explained. However, no such changes are under consideration at any of the underground stations in the three corridors under phase-II.

As per the original plan for the second phase, there would be 128 stations in three corridors. Of these, corridor 3 will be from Madhavaram to SIPCOT (for 45.8 km), corridor 4 from Lighthouse to Poonamallee Bypass (26.1 km), and corridor 5 from Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (47 km). Later, the government proposed extending the corridors to Kilambakkam bus terminus and also to Parandur where the new airport is proposed to be built.