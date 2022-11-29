85-yr-old woman on morning walk run over by truck

CHENNAI: A 85-year-old woman was killed after a truck ran over her near Ambattur on Monday. The deceased woman was identified as Shanthi. Police said the truck driver, without noticing the woman, reversed the vehicle. The woman was killed on the spot. Ambattur Industrial estate police reached the scene and sent the woman’s body to the government hospital for postmortem. Police investigations revealed that the elderly woman was on her morning walk on Monday morning when the accident happened. The lorry driver had made a bid to escape from the spot but was caught by the public. The driver Manikandan has been booked under section 304 (a) (death caused by negligence). Further investigations are on.