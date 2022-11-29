2,340 receive degrees at BSACIST Convocation

CHENNAI: BS Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology (BSACIST) held its 12th Convocation at its campus. A total of 2,340, including 44 Ph.D., 501 PG and 1,795 UG graduands received their degree at the convocation ceremony.

A total of 51 students were awarded gold medals for securing top ranks. Of this, 33 students were from UG and 18 students were from PG. Based on pandemic restrictions 578 students received their degrees in person and 1,762 students attended the convocation online. The degrees were handed over to the students by Dr M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES).

Also present on the occasion were dignitaries, including BSACIST Chancellor BSA Arif Buhary Rahman, Pro Chancellor Abdul Qadir A Rahman Buhari, Vice Chancellor Dr A Peer Mohamed, Registrar Dr N Raja Hussain and Members of the Management Board.

Ravichandran in his Convocation address said, “mostly we are technology followers and not leaders. It should be our aspiration and dream that in the next 25 years, that is, in the 100th year of Independence we should be an innovation and technology leader, pathfinders and not followers. This is possible only when you all contribute to your fullest energy and dedication for new innovations and ideas.