Waterborne and food borne diseases see a surge in Chennai

CHENNAI: With seasonal changes and rise in the incidence of infectious diseases, there is a considerable rise in the cases of acute diarrhoeal diseases and food poisoning at the hospitals in the city. Experts say that usually there is a surge in these cases during this time of the year because of food and water contamination.

City health officer Dr M Jagadeesan said that there is a slight increase in the diarrhoea cases in the city, which is common during this season. We urge the public to visit the nearby hospitals or urban primary health centres at the initial stages of the infection. Early intervention helps in better management of the disease.

Doctors say that it is usually because of contaminated food or water intake that such diseases see a rise and urge public to stay cautious of eating raw food items and outside food. "It is not advisable to eat outside food that has raw food items, raw meat or sea-food since it is not boiled or cooked properly and hence, the microorganisms might be present. We usually see a spike in the cases of diseases such as cholera, typhoid, diarrhoea and food poisoning," says Dr R Gautham, internal medicine consultant at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

The spike during this time of the year is mainly because the weather is favourable for the growth of microorganisms responsible for the contamination.

Senior consultant paediatrician Dr Mohan Kumar said that children need to be most cautious as about 50 percent cases of these food borne or water borne diseases are among children. "The immunity is also compromised since the weather is favourable for the growth of microorganisms. Use of boiled water and eating properly cooked food should be made a practice to avoid contamination," he said.