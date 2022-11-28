Metro Water to take up seven UG sewer projects

CHENNAI: Thousands of residents of previously unserved areas in the outskirts of the city will have underground sewerage links in the near future, as the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department issued the administrative sanction for the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) to take up seven underground sewerage system projects in the city.

The projects, to be taken up under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0, would cost an estimated Rs 1,463 crore.

According to the Government Order issued in this regard, new underground sewerage system will benefit the public in areas including Vadaperumbakkam, Theeyambakkam, Puzhal, Mathur, Edayanchavadi, Sadayankuppam, Kadapakkam, Semmenchery, Annai Sathya Nagar, Sivanandha Colony, MKB Colony, and Padavattamman Industrial Estate.

The utility would also take up work to lay sewer lines at left-out areas in Madhavaram and strengthen the existing pipeline in Alandur zone. Also, the capacity of the sewer collection system in Thousand Lights constituency will be enhanced.

Of the approved Rs 1,463.14 crore for the 2022-23 financial year, the Union government will provide Rs 365.80 crore, while Rs 438.93 crore will come from the State government. The remaining funds can be from the concerned local body or raised through external aid. The GO is followed by approval given by the State high-level committee to carry out the works.

The order also reimbursed Rs 1.75 crore to the water manager towards the campaign on maintaining rainwater harvesting structures and mass campaign to create awareness.

The Metro Water has already completed underground sewage projects at Tiruvottiyur, Madhavaram, Puthagaram, Kathirvedu, Kathivakkam, Sholinganallur, Perungudi, Surapet, Karapakkam, Ullagaram, Puzhuthivakkam, and commenced work at Ramapuram, Manapakkam, Nerkundram, Pallikaranai, and Mugalivakkam.

The water manager has also prepared a detailed project report and estimation to construct underground sewer lines in Choolaipallam slum area in Kodambakkam zone. This locality which has more than 10,000 residents will have an underground system for the first time.