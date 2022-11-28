Beware, not a vampire but the bite doth sting

Have vector-borne diseases increased in the city?

During medical camps and the data provided by healthcare centres (both government and private), there’s a team to monitor an increase in any particular disease such as dengue, malaria and diarrhoea. Luckily, we haven’t found any abnormal surge in the number of cases and variation in the patterns.

What must the public do during the monsoon to prevent seasonal infections?

Mosquito breeding takes a week. Though we drain stagnated rain water and sewage from the roads and streets, the public should also be responsible for prevention. Remove stagnated water. If you’re storing water in any containers, especially in construction sites, cover it with a thick dry cloth. Apart from water stagnation on terrace and streets, mosquitos breed on the topper surface. So, put a net over it. Also, pour oil on the wet surface, which will prevent breeding of mosquitoes. Secondly, dispose of unwanted materials kept in the house.

Is there adequate stock of medicines at healthcare centres?

When there is a slight increase in the number of infected cases at both government and private hospitals/clinics, we stock the required medicines for a specific period of time.

Is GCC conducting an awareness drive about seasonal infections?

Yes, we do. We distribute pamphlets on how to be safe during rainy days. Additionally, both the State and central governments have also created awareness about the prevention of mosquito breeding in and around the house, places of business, etc.

Has the number of fatalities increased in the city this year due to communicable diseases?

No, there hasn’t been a surge. Compared to previous years, the number of deaths has decreased drastically. We have medical treatments for all infections now. If people visit the nearby clinic during the initial stage of symptoms, all diseases are preventable. However, the city has witnessed an increase in non-communicable diseases recently.

Are leptospirosis and filaria as dangerous as dengue and malaria?

Earlier, the city healthcare centres witnessed a huge number of filaria cases, and we had separate clinics to treat them. Now, the clinics are no more functional due to zero cases. However, leptospirosis is dangerous when not treated at the right time, like dengue.