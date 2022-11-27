Vehicles not allowed towards Perambur Barracks Road due to road works

CHENNAI: Chennai city traffic police have announced traffic diversions to facilitate repair works of a pothole at Astabujam road intersection on Perambur Barracks Road. The diversions will be in place until further notice, an official release stated.

Accordingly, heavy vehicles and MTC Buses will not be allowed towards Perambur Barracks Road due to the pothole.

Heavy Vehicles and MTC Buses coming from Purasawalkam and Vepery, will be diverted at Doveton towards Hunters Road and Choolai High Road and reach their destination.

Motor Cycles and Light motor Vehicles on Perambur barracks Road coming from Doveton junction intending to go to Otteri junction, should take compulsory left turn at Astapujam Road junction via Venkatesa Bakthan Street and reach their destination.

Motor Cycles and Light motor Vehicles on Perambur barracks Road coming from Doveton junction intending to go to Puliyanthope, should take compulsory Right turn at Astapujam Road junction via Astapujam Road and Angallamman Koil Street and reach their destination.