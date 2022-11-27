Traffic cop slaps motorist near Puzhal, video goes viral

CHENNAI: A traffic police constable allegedly assaulted a motorist near Puzhal on Sunday morning. A video of the teary-eyed motorist questioning the traffic constable for assaulting him went viral on social media.

The traffic police constable, Paulraj is attached to the Madhavaram traffic enforcement wing. He was on duty at Kathirvedu near Puzhal when the incident happened, police sources said.

The motorist was manoeuvring a traffic signal when he stopped his bike near the constable after another vehicle crossed his bike. Irate over his alleged dangerous driving, the constable slapped the biker in public view.

Humiliated, the motorist got off his vehicle and questioned the constable for assaulting him.

Soon, a crowd gathered, and people questioned the constable’s act. In the video, the constable maintained that he did not slap the motorist though the public said that they witnessed his act.

A traffic inspector pacified the motorist after which he left the scene. Police sources said that the traffic constable Paulraj already has several memos pending against him and departmental action will be initiated against him.