Mega medical camp organised in Saidapet today

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated a mega medical camp in Saidapet that was organised on account of the birthday of DMK youth wing secretary and Chepauk MLA Udayanidhi Stalin on Sunday.

More than 25 doctors and healthcare staff were present at the camp in Saidapet.

Apart from mega medical camps to screen the residents for infectious diseases and other health problems, blood donation camp was also organised.

The state health department has been conducting mega health camps as there have been seasonal changes that often lead to outbreaks of dengue, Malaria, flu and others.

After a sudden surge in the cases of vector borne diseases, the department had planned screening of symptomatic people on a preventive basis to reduce the risk of outbreaks of the diseases.

The Directorate Of Public Health And Preventive Medicine has stated that so far, no major outbreak of dengue, malaria or fever has been reported.

The minister also participated in the camps conducted in Shollinganallur constituency on Sunday.

He said that the programmes are being conducted to ensure the reach of public welfare programmes and schemes.

"The youth wing under the leadership of Udhayanidhi Stalin is a dedicated wing of youngsters working for public welfare and involves more than 30 lakh people across the State," he added.