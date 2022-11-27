Haze in Chennai affects flight services on Sunday

CHENNAI: Chennai witnessed haze during the early morning hours due to northerly wind, which disrupted the flight services at Chennai airport for two hours (6 am to 8 am) on Sunday. Several flights were sent back as they were unable to land at the airport here. Due to the sudden drop in temperature in the city suburbs.

An Oman flight from Muscat with 284 passengers was about to land in Chennai at 6.30 am on Sunday, but due to haze the runway was not clear, and a large Boeing plane.

As it could not land at Chennai International airport, it was sent back to Bangalore. Similarly, the Air India passenger flight with 182 passengers which was supposed to land in Chennai from Kuwait was unable to land in Chennai due to weather conditions for a long time.

As many as seven passenger flights from Kuala Lumpur, Sri Lanka, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Bangalore faced similar situations without a clear vision and were circled for some time and landed at Chennai airport.

At least 8 flights departing from Chennai, including Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Madurai, and Mumbai were delayed for half an hour this morning. However, the airport officials made an official announcement that the vision was clear and flight services would be normal.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Center (RMC), Chennai said that due to the atmospheric circulation prevailing over the coastal areas, there is an increase in moisture.

So, Chennai and its suburbs experience northerly wind, leading to a drop in minimum temperature to 25 degree Celsius at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations.

The haze in the city and suburbs is likely to continue in the morning hours for the next five days.