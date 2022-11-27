City

Happy birthday to my dear brother Udhayanidhi Stalin: Kamal

He took to his official Twitter handle and wished the Actor-politician.
CHENNAI: Actor-Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan poured in his wishes for Actor-Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin, who has turned 46 today.

He took to his official Twitter handle and tweeted, "My heartiest birthday greetings to my dear brother Udhayanidhi Stalin, MLA of Chepauk Constituency, Chairman of Red Giant Movies and participant in the efforts of our @RKFI company." (sic)

