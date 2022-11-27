Doctors engage in fisticuff at PHC near Chennai

CHENNAI: Two doctors at government PHC (primary health centre) in Minjur, 40 kms from Chennai, in neighbouring Thiruvallur district, engaged in fisticuffs, after an argument, leaving one severely injured. Minjur Police have registered a case and are investigating.

According to a complaint by Dr D Nijanthan, medical officer at Minjur PHC, on Saturday, he had asked a fellow doctor at the PHC to fill in at the primary health centre in Athipet, as instructed by his higher authorities.

However, the said doctor did not report at Athipet after which Dr Nijanthan questioned him, to which he allegedly told the medical officer that another doctor in the PHC, Dr Davis Senthilkumar had told him to not report at Athipet.

Dr Nijanthan took up the issue with his colleague, Dr Davis and questioned him why he asked the other doctor to not go to Athipet PHC, which led to an argument between the two doctors, in front of the patients.

Even as patients in the OP (outpatient) ward were watching, the verbal duel between the doctors escalated and they brawled, attacking each other. Staff at the hospital intervened and pacified the doctors.

Dr Nijanthan suffered injuries.

Minjur police have registered a case under sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and are investigating. The Department of health and family welfare will also be initiating an inquiry on the incident.