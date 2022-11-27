CoP Jiwal appreciates pregnant cop who caught pickpocket after chase

CHENNAI: City Police Commissioner, Shankar Jiwal met the three month pregnant police constable, who chased and caught a pickpocket at Basin Bridge on Thursday and appreciated her.

A Susheela (38) who works as a constable at Basin Bridge police station was on the MTC bus (route no.48 B) to reach the police station, when she heard a passenger shouting for help about a stolen phone and wallet.

On noticing two men attempting to exit the bus, Susheela too responded quickly and after a short chase for a few metres, she caught hold of one of them, while another person managed to flee the scene.

Susheela then alerted her colleagues in Basin Bridge police station, who reached the scene and secured the suspect. He was identified as Jaffer Sheriff (36) of Pulianthope. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.

Police said that the arrested person was well dressed and public would not have suspected him for a pickpocket, had the victim not immediately realised that she was robbed. Search is on for his accomplice.

Apart from Susheela, the commissioner also met personnel from Pondy Bazaar and Periamet police stations who intervened within minutes of an incident and caught hold of suspects.