11 MT chlorine added in drinking water: CMWSSB

CHENNAI: At least 11 metric tonnes of liquid chlorine added to 1,000 million liters (MLD) of drinking water supplied every day to the city to ensure safe water, stated Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) on Sunday.

The quantity of drinking water regularly supplied for over 85 lakh people in Chennai is 1,000 MLD. It is been supplied through treatment plant at Kilpauk water station, Puzhal water work, Surapet, Veeranam, Chembarambakkam, Nemili, and Minjur, and also 16 drinking water distribution stations in the city.

To provide safe water to consume for the residents, 11 metric tonnes of chlorine was added to the drinking water.

In addition, at least 24,000 drinking water samples at 520 places in the city to test the quality of water used by the residents so far. The board is distributing chlorine tablets to the people in all 200 wards in the city, till now 10.40 lakh given to 12 lakh households. The chlorine tablet should be mixed with 15 liters of drinking water and consume after two hours. It will prevent the spread of diseases like cholera and dengue.

Chennai metro water board has advised the public not to store drinking water unnecessarily and ensure the stored containers are cleaned properly. People are requested to cooperate with the metro water department to prevent the spread the infections during the northeast monsoon.