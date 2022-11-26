Worker falls to death from scaffolding, contractor booked

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old youth who was made to work without any safety measures fell from about 30-feet-height off the scaffolding raised in front of a theatre complex in Kilpauk on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as R Rajesh of Arakkonam. Rajesh along with his relative, Ranjith, and a few others had come to Chennai to work for a company in Kolathur.

They had reached Chennai on Thursday morning and on the instructions of their employer, they went to work for a contractor, Prasad, who had undertaken renovation works contract with the theatre on EVR road, police said.

Around 5 pm, the workers were engaged in raising a scaffolding up to the second floor when Rajesh suffered a fall.

He was rushed to a private hospital nearby, where he was declared brought dead. Kilpauk Police secured the body and moved it to government hospital for autopsy.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the workers were not given any safety equipment and no other safety measures were in place.

Based on a complaint by the deceased’s relative, Ranjith, Kilpauk Police have registered a case under Section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) against the contractor and are investigating.