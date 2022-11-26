Two from Chennai killed, two others injured in accident near Sattur

MADURAI: Two persons were killed and two others injured in an accident, which occurred on highway at Pethureddipatti near Sattur, Virudhunagar district on Saturday. Around 6.30 am., when the ill-fated victims were travelling in a car from Chennai, the driver lost control and dashed against the road median.

Subsequently, the vehicle flipped over causing critical injuries on the victims, sources said. Sattur Taluk police inspected the spot and held enquiries, which revealed that the driver fell asleep before hitting the median all of a sudden. The deceased victims, who are identified as Chakravarthy (57) of Chrompet, Chennai and Johnson Ragland (58), died on the way to hospital. The injured victims were rushed to Sattur GH, sources said. Based on a complaint lodged by Ponraj, the injured victim, a case was filed.