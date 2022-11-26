Nepali guard, 7 others held for actor’s house theft

CCTV footages in the neighbourhood revealed that the security guard, Ramesh along with another person was checking the neighbourhood a day before the robbery. According to a senior police officer, for the past two weeks, teams camped in several states and traced the main accused- Ramesh Khatri (36) and Karan Kathri (32) of Nepal, near Gummidipoondi on Friday.

Based on the information provided by them, police arrested Shankar (37), his wife, Durga (35), Pushkar Bahadur (40), his wife, Bishnu (37), Madhan Dawat (23) - all from Nepal and Pancho of Arunachal Pradesh. Police recovered 91 sovereign gold jewellery and Rs 10,000 from them. Search is on for four other suspects. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.