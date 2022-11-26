Edgar & Annabel directed by Sunandha to be staged in the city in Dec

This has been the most challenging rehearsal process for me. This is the first time I’m working on a play with a large cast. Given that everyone is working on other projects as well, there have been many days when one person or the other is missing and we have had to work with stand-in actors or do a scene that I read from the sides that an actor responds to onstage. I’m used to working in a room with all actors in at all times and I think I prefer that to this way of working. Every rehearsal process brings out different aspects of actors and your own that you have to deal with. The question isn’t whether there are differences of ideas and opinions or not, it boils down to - when there is a difference of opinion, how do we deal with it? I respect my actors immensely. I don’t hold their hands or hold them back. But I also know what I want. So, I give my actors free reign to explore the scene within the limits that are set by the play and the playwright and if I feel they are straying away from the story, I will pull them back. I like to say, ‘This is a democracy but I am the tiebreaker.’