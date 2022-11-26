Chennai policeman suspended for taking Rs 50K from bizman

CHENNAI: A special sub-inspector (SSI) of police attached to Vadapalani police station has been placed under suspension for allegedly demanding and taking an amount of Rs 50,000 from a person who runs a traditional Orthopaedic treatment centre on Arcot Road.

Police sources said that the complainant, Sivasamy filed a complaint with the city police commissioner’s office alleging that the Vadapalani Police Inspector demanded an amount of Rs 10 lakh from him and on his behalf, the SSI has been harassing him and took Rs 50,000 from him.

Based on a complaint, senior police officers conducted enquiries and confirmed that the SSI, Thirumalai had taken the money, following which suspension order was issued to him on Friday. Further investigations are on