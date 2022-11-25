Chennai’s RWAs pledge to reduce water usage, pollution

CHENNAI: With the increasing population in Chennai adding stress on groundwater resources, on which most of the city residents depend, residents welfare associations (RWA) pledged to cut down water usage apart from recycling waste water.

In a national-level conference of Confederation of Residents Welfare Associations (CoRWA) held in the city recently, representatives of various residents welfare associations in the city adopted a resolution to cut down the water usage and recycle waste water by using aerators, instituting water leakage quick repair teams, metering of water, adjusting the flushing tanks and other initiatives.

Speaking at the conference, Rajan Chhibar, chief advisor to the Andhra Pradesh government pointed out that the need to conserve water has assumed alarming proportions now. "Britishers used to call us a hydraulic country and today were going water deficient. The solution is that we act and make other errant individuals also act to conserve water in all possible ways," he said.

The RWAs that took part in the conference also discussed the issues such as pollution, waste disposal and others. Also, stalls were erected to create awareness on equipment associated with reducing the consumption of water and wastage. The conference was organised by Tamil Nadu Chapter of CoRWA.