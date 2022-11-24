Rs 35K cost imposed on 2 for questioning cops’ action

The judge opined that keeping these kinds of petitions pending unnecessarily for years would cause mental agony to such police authorities and would cause hindrance to the peaceful performance of their lawful duties. Justice Subramaniam made this observation while dismissing a petition filed by M Kala and R Muthukumar, who ran a private orphanage.

The petitioners sought direction to the DGP to initiate action against 7 cops. However, the judge rejected the petition observing that the petitioners have not established even a semblance of legal right for the purpose of considering the relief. He further directed the petitioners to pay Rs 5000 each to the seven cops. “The petitioners are directed to deposit the total sum of Rs 35,000 to the GCC Police Commissioner and the commissioner shall distribute the amount to the policemen who are affected due to this petition,” the judge ordered.