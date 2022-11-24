Rs 35K cost imposed on 2 for questioning cops’ action
CHENNAI: Observing that there has been a growing trend of accusing the police personnel for registering cases against the offenders, the Madras High Court imposed Rs 35,000 costs on two litigants for filing petition after petition to drag seven police officials for taking action against the petitioners’ orphanage home.
Justice SM Subramaniam observed that such acts by people against police cannot be tolerated under any circumstances by the courts. “Practice of filing writ petitions against the police officials unnecessarily without any substance is increasing in recent days,” Justice Subramaniam held.
He further added that whenever the police officials initiate actions under the law and by following the procedures, in order to escape from the clutches of the law, these offenders are filing writ petitions against the police officials with false allegations, adding, “such allegations if found to be false or not substantiated or proved, then serious actions are warranted.”
The judge opined that keeping these kinds of petitions pending unnecessarily for years would cause mental agony to such police authorities and would cause hindrance to the peaceful performance of their lawful duties. Justice Subramaniam made this observation while dismissing a petition filed by M Kala and R Muthukumar, who ran a private orphanage.
The petitioners sought direction to the DGP to initiate action against 7 cops. However, the judge rejected the petition observing that the petitioners have not established even a semblance of legal right for the purpose of considering the relief. He further directed the petitioners to pay Rs 5000 each to the seven cops. “The petitioners are directed to deposit the total sum of Rs 35,000 to the GCC Police Commissioner and the commissioner shall distribute the amount to the policemen who are affected due to this petition,” the judge ordered.
