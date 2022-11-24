Noida man held for Covid vaccination transportation fraud

CHENNAI: Sleuths from central crime branch of Avadi police has arrested a 43-year-old man from Noida, for allegedly cheating a businessman from Chennai to the tune of Rs 3.10 crore after falsely promising to get the Covid-19 vaccination transportation contract orders from the Central government to a tune of Rs 100 crore.

Based on a complaint from A.Afzal, police arrested Harmenn Sabherval from Noida.

Harmenn and his associate Govind Tulsiyan, posed themselves as contractor/officers of the Ministry of the Health and family welfare Department, Government of India, New Delhi and collected commission from Afzal after giving false promises. Believing their sweet coated words, the complainant had sent Rs 3.10 crore to the accused’s various bank accounts. After receiving their commission, both accused absconded and cheated the complaint.

Based on the complaint, Avadi CCB team arrested Harmenn from Noida. Police are on the lookout for the other accused.