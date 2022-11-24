Nip in air brings city power demand down by 20 pc

According to the Met department, the development of the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and its subsequent concentration into a depression and movement towards TN coast resulted in the drawing of cold winds from the northern parts towards the southern region. “Gusty winds with speed reaching 35-40 km per hour were recorded over Chennai from Nov 19 to 21. Thus, the combined effect of cold air from the north, strong gusty winds and cloudy conditions resulted in the occurrence of appreciably below normal temperatures,” IMD officials said.