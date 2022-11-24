Man held for failing to show returns in Rs 22 cr cypto investment

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man was arrested in connection with a complaint of not returning the invested money or returns for the investment of Rs 22 crore since the year 2021 after he started trading cryptocurrency.

The arrested was identified as P Chandrasekaran of Ambattur. The police took action based on a complaint from a woman in the city. According to her complaint, she had invested with Chandrasekaran since 2017 in forex trading and he had given returns to the tune of 5 to 10 per cent till the year 2020. He later shifted to Crypto trading and the complainant along with few others had invested Rs 22 crore in the fresh venture. As he could make returns of only Rs 41 lakh and had failed to make any profit and had not provided a promised return. Based on the complaint from the woman, police had arrested the accused.