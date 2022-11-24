Kallakurichi girl death: AIDWA members protest in front of DGP office

CHENNAI: Police arrested 24 members of the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) who tried to lay siege to the DGP office, demanding justice for the death of a Kallakurichi student on Thursday.

A Class 12 girl near Chinnasalem in Kallakurichi district was found dead under mysterious circumstances, triggering widespread riots in the locality.

During the riots, police vehicles were set on fire and school materials were damaged. A special investigation team of CB-CID is investigating into it.