Cong dist president & GCC councillor Nanjil Prasad passes away

CHENNAI: Congress district president for Chennai (South West) and councillor of Chennai Corporation Nanjil Eshwara Prasadpassed away here on Thursday.

Nanjil Prasad was a former councillor of Alandur municipality. State Congress president KS Alagiri condoled the demise of the councillor and said it is an irreparable loss to the party. “A pillar of Chennai Congress district has fallen,” Alagiri said in his condolence statement, recalling how Nanjil Prasad was one of the key mobilisers of party cadre every time the state Congress organised a protest or demonstration in the state capital.