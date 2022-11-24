'Class 10 boy sexually harassed by classmates in Chennai school'

CHENNAI: Four Class 10 boys of a central government-funded school in Ashok Nagar school bullied, and sexually harassed their classmate (another boy), including physical violence, continually over the past few months.
The incident came to light after singer Chinmayi tweeted about the ordeal on her official handle.
It is said that the boys took the victim to the school bathroom, made him kneel and harassed him sexually. They had even beaten him up and forced to kill himself.
"The boys threatened to kill him and said they'll push him off the terrace (since there are no cameras) and say it was a suicide. The boys continued to threaten him and said if he reported, their parents will be murdered," Chinmayi wrote.
Upon knowing this, the boy's mother had reportedly requested the four to let her son go. With the episode still continuing, his father had gone to file a police complaint, where cops reportedly told him not to spoil the lives of school-going children.
The tweet further continued to add, "The traumatised boy has been vomiting, has had a fever and admitted to a hospital. Is scared of everything and everyone and hates it if anyone even comes close or touches him."
Meanwhile, police are investigating the students who were involved in this and also the school management.
