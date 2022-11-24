'Class 10 boy sexually harassed by classmates in Chennai school'

CHENNAI: Four Class 10 boys of a central government-funded school in Ashok Nagar school bullied, and sexually harassed their classmate (another boy), including physical violence, continually over the past few months.

The incident came to light after singer Chinmayi tweeted about the ordeal on her official handle.

It is said that the boys took the victim to the school bathroom, made him kneel and harassed him sexually. They had even beaten him up and forced to kill himself.

"The boys threatened to kill him and said they'll push him off the terrace (since there are no cameras) and say it was a suicide. The boys continued to threaten him and said if he reported, their parents will be murdered," Chinmayi wrote.