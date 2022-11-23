Sexual abuse case: 1-week holiday declared for Tiruninravur school

CHENNAI: After a school correspondent sexually abused a Class 12 student in Thiruninravur, a case has been registered and management declared a holiday for one week because of protests.

On Wednesday, the school administration issued a notification following the demand to arrest the school principal and informed that the dates for the currently held exams will be announced later.

More than 100 parents and 200 students were involved in a protest seeking his arrest. Tiruninravur police who rushed to the spot tried to pacify them and assured them of action.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Vinod engaged in sexual harassment claiming that he would train students who did not perform well in Class 12. It is said that no action was taken by the management despite several complaints. Enraged by this, students and parents of the school staged a huge protest and road blockades demanding the arrest of the school principal.

Based on the complaint, he was booked under 4 cases, including Pocso Act, Sections 10 (Punishment for aggravated sexual assault) read with 9 (Aggravated sexual assault), 21 (Punishment for failure to report or record a case) and Section 506 (Punishment for Criminal Intimidation) of the IPC.